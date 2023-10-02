French Want to Ban Tourism?

Global warming hysteria may have given rise to more craziness than anything in the last several centuries. And as bad as it is here in the U.S., it is even worse in Europe. Thus, this astonishing finding from France:

On May 30, engineer Jean-Marc Jancovici, an expert on climate change, once again called for drastically limiting plane travel, and declared the need to establish a quota of 4 flights per person in a lifetime. Numerous reactions followed, for and against this proposal.

***

[T]he proposal by engineer Jean-Marc JANCOVICI to limit each person to 4 plane journeys over a lifetime is rather well received since 41% of French people say they are in favor. We once again find a higher score among those under 35 (48%).

The mind boggles. Limiting everyone to a lifetime quota of four flights would radically refashion the business world, and it would essentially eliminate international tourism. I wonder if those who say they are in favor of such a proposal have considered its impact on France’s tourism sector.

I have no idea how many flights I have taken. For many years, I was a near-constant business traveler, and my wife and I like to travel on vacations, too. I have flown well over a million miles on Delta and its predecessor Northwest, alone. For all the traveling I have done, however, I have never been to France. My wife and I have booked six days in Paris the last week of November. Such trips would be impossible under Mr. Jancovici’s standard, which would be a disaster for France’s economy. Here in the U.S., travel would also be severely limited, as we are a large country and it isn’t practical to travel always by automobile (which, of course, the Greenies don’t like either).

The fact that global warming hysterics are willing to essentially ban aviation–the industry could not survive under the draconian limit here proposed–and consign everyone to staying within driving distance of their homes, shows how demented they are. Or, perhaps, it indicates that we shouldn’t take too seriously the things people tell pollsters when they think they are virtue signaling.