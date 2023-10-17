In the information war [updated]

As I have stated several times, the IDF has proved itself a more reliable source of information than mainstream media sources in past wars. Now Hamas is claiming the IDF hit a hospital in Gaza. Though it has since been changed, the original headline on the AP story reporting the explosion appears to have read “Israel bombs Gaza [hospital] where civilians sought refuge.” The story was based on the assertion of “[t]he Health Ministry run by Hamas.” Mark that down as a characteristic victory for Hamas in the information war.

I should have added previously that the IDF is to Hamas as George Washington is to Joseoh Goebbels. I therefore credit the IDF statement attributing responsibility for the hit on the Gaza hospital to Palestinian Islamic Jihad pending further information from reliable sources.

Following an analysis by the IDF's operational systems, a barrage of rockets was launched toward Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit. According to intelligence information from a number of sources we have, Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is… pic.twitter.com/QZsanPaFEc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

UPDATE: And this just in.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari confirms: Islamic Jihad is responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Tssfl5M7Ew — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

MORE: And this seems to narrow the possibilities pretty persuasively.