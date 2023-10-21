John Kirby: “Please stop it”

When President Biden escaped his daycare minders to chat with his fans in the prestige press on Air Force One as it returned from Israel this week, they weren’t happy. The White House has posted the transcript of the press gaggle here. In the video below, you can see the panic of NSC spokesman John Kirby observing Biden. He winces in extreme pain. He begs: “Please stop it.”

The video comes with perceptive play-by-play commentary including extreme vulgarity. I apologize for that, but I can’t find the footage elsewhere.