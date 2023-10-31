Live from Tel Aviv

This morning I noted that the tone and tempo of Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus’s update had picked up. This afternoon Conricus returned with a second update, this one on the IDF assault on Jabaliya — “a known Hamas stronghold.” I have found Colonel Conricus and the IDF to be more reliable sources of information than the mainstream media. This update is a report of the successful strike on a legitimate military target and obviously intended to counter what the IDF knows will be represented otherwise elsewhere. This is worth your time. See also this JNS story by Yaakov Lapin.
In his update this morning Conricus mentioned Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the IDF Southern Command. In his message to the troops below, Finkelman strikes a note that reminds me of Dwight Eisenhower’s Order of the Day to the Allied Expeditionary Force on D-Day.
Try not to get goosebumps — I dare you.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐌𝐆 𝐘𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚:
