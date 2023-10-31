Live from Tel Aviv

This morning I noted that the tone and tempo of Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus’s update had picked up. This afternoon Conricus returned with a second update, this one on the IDF assault on Jabaliya — “a known Hamas stronghold.” I have found Colonel Conricus and the IDF to be more reliable sources of information than the mainstream media. This update is a report of the successful strike on a legitimate military target and obviously intended to counter what the IDF knows will be represented otherwise elsewhere. This is worth your time. See also this JNS story by Yaakov Lapin.

Operational Update with an IDF Spokesperson, LTC Jonathan Conricus. https://t.co/qSjlRurj7b — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 31, 2023

In his update this morning Conricus mentioned Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the IDF Southern Command. In his message to the troops below, Finkelman strikes a note that reminds me of Dwight Eisenhower’s Order of the Day to the Allied Expeditionary Force on D-Day.