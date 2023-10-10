Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is a spokesman for the IDF. Last night he posted a third operational update on Hamas’s war on Israel and Israel’s response, this one 62 hours in from the October 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas (video below). Conricus brings a level of candor and clarity to the events that the mainstream press generally fails. He avoids the verbiage of moral equivalence in which, to take one example, Hamas terrorists become “militants.” To take another example, he does not treat slaughtered Israelis as equivalent to terrorist perpetrators when computing the “death toll.”

Although this war is unlike Israel’s previous wars, the IDF generally continues to be a more reliable source of information “from the ground,” as Conricus puts it, than mainstream media sources. That much remains the same (October 7 briefing posted here, October 8 briefing posted here).