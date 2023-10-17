Live from Tel Aviv

Not having watched ABC News in a generation or two, I’m unclear who the anchor is in the video below. Is it ABC News Live Prime’s Linsey Davis? Assuming it is she, Davis questions IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus in this brief segment that Conricus has posted on his X/Twitter feed.

Davis begins with a two or three questions about Israel’s threatened ground invasion of Gaza and the hostages held by Hamas. When Davis turns to the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza, Conricus responds with almost laughable ease. How quickly Davis and her journalistic colleagues have moved on from the unspeakable massacre of innocent Israelis and the continuing Hamas war to eliminate Israel. Quotable quote (Conricus): “We’ve given more than 72 hours to evacuate a distance that is less than seven miles.”

Hamas is an organization of liars and cowards, and I wouldn't trust a single word they say, unless proven true by someone else. This and more on @ABC pic.twitter.com/vgx9MzukEU — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 17, 2023

Sky News correspondent Mark Austin takes us over the edge of this line of queries in his interview with IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner in the video below. (Austin did somewhat better in his interview of Hamas’s Basem Naim.)