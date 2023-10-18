Our Disgraceful Press

The British Broadcasting Company is a notoriously anti-Semitic news outlet. Currently, the BBC is under pressure to start calling Hamas a “terrorist” organization rather than a “militant” one. The BBC is stoutly defending its refusal to label Hamas as terrorist, claiming that it is neutral in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and calling Hamas terrorists would mean taking a side. In fact, of course, the BBC has never been neutral, it has always been anti-Israel.

Now it turns out that the BBC has had to let go a number of its News Arabic reporters for their open support of Hamas:

BBC News Arabic reporters — including those reporting out of Egypt and Lebanon — appeared to back Palestinians or criticize the Jewish state in posts they either tweeted or liked, the Financial Times reported. One of the reporters liked a message that appeared to describe Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters,” the outlet reported.

The alleged social-media activity included the liking of a tweeted video of bodies and kidnapped people being loaded onto a vehicle with a caption reading “proud moment” and another saying Israelis “will live as a thief and a usurper,” The Wrap reported.

Reports have variously identified six or seven BBC employees who have been let go. Who are they?

They were Mahmoud Sheleib, a senior broadcast journalist, freelancer Aya Hossam, correspondent Sally Nabil, Cairo-based Salma Khattab, Beirut-based religious affairs correspondent Sanaa Khouri, Beirut-based editor Nada Abdelsamad and Amr Fekry, a sports correspondent and pundit at BBC Arabic, according to the report.

My question is, how have these people been influencing the BBC’s reporting on the Middle East not just this week, but for years? The BBC has been feeding its viewers and readers misinformation, partly on the basis of input from “journalists” who call murdering and kidnapping Jews a “proud moment.”

Speaking of misinformation, this is my favorite tweet today:

Imagine being a reporter who “covers disinformation, extremism, and the internet” who got fooled by 1) disinformation 2) from extremists 3) on the internet pic.twitter.com/yZalUTVq3Z — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 18, 2023



The NBC guy didn’t mean those extremists.