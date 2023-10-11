Playboy > Harvard

I’m so old, I can remember when it would have been shocking to suggest that Playboy Magazine has more moral sense than Harvard University. Nowadays, maybe that doesn’t come as a surprise. In any event, it’s true. When former porn performer Mia Khalifa tweeted her support for Hamas’s mass murderers and suggested that the killers should film their deeds horizontally so she could see them better, Playboy promptly cashiered her:

tfw Playboy issues a better statement than Harvard pic.twitter.com/0D5x1FaOSS — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 10, 2023



That is a vastly clearer and stronger statement than anything that has come out of Cambridge. On the bright side, though, student groups at Harvard that rushed to support Hamas’s attack are in full retreat. Some groups have rescinded their approval of the pro-Hamas statement they signed, while students have been resigning from boards of directors of signatory organizations.

This may be driven in part by the fact that “billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called for the university to release the names of the students in these groups so that they will not be hired by Wall Street.” Heh. Moral guidance comes from Playboy and Wall Street, not from universities or churches. That is the world we are living in.