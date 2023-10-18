Shocker: Hamas not a reliable source

When the explosion went off at the Gaza City hospital property yesterday evening, the mass murderers of Hamas commenced an information operation. “The Health Ministry run by Hamas” (i.e., Hamas, although the AP didn’t put it that bluntly) claimed that Israel was responsible. Given the lack of evidence presented to attribute responsibility, one might think that some doubt was in order. “The Health Ministry run by Hamas” offered no evidence other than its say-so. An organization dedicated to mass murder is not a reliable source of information, but that’s not how the mainstream media treated it.

The Israeli authorities immediately commenced an investigation and gathered evidence. Within hours it was able to present evidence establishing that Israel was not responsible, that the rocket that triggered the explosion originated from within Gaza itself, and that it had been fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Not only is the IDF a more reliable source of information than Hamas, it is a more reliable source of information than the prestige press.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari confirms: Islamic Jihad is responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Tssfl5M7Ew — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

The IDF released footage accompanied with relevant historical analysis. It’s not the first time we’ve seen this movie.

This is the tragic result of firing rockets from densely populated neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/7iAxwLUQzV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

The IDF also released audio of perpetrators speaking among themselves about the blast.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Here IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus undertakes a little media criticism.

Call me naive, but maybe we'll see one of those vaunted "visual investigations" of the Hamas hospital sham by @nytimes, @AP, @bellingcat, @ForensicArchi or are those assets only deployed to expose Israeli wrongdoings? — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 18, 2023

He followed up on the BBC.

Apalled by the double standards in reporting: breaking coverage on @BBCWorld automatically blames Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital, based solely on what terrorist Hamas claims!

And when we investigate and refute the claims, evidence must be delivered. I have no issue… pic.twitter.com/EJTOLFKmk7 — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 18, 2023

The rocket that set off the explosion can be seen from a variety of views in video posted on X/Twitter. This is one more (click for the report on English on the left). Will the media clowns ever acknowledge their complicity in Hamas’s information war, their bad faith, or their stupidity, as the case may be? That’s a rhetorical question.

Latest update – new evidence was found (ANOTHER and different cam live footage) ⬇️ (Credit to the Israeli news channel N12) Don't miss the footage with explanations in Arabic and English ⬇️#hamasattack #HamasisISIS #HamasMassacre #GazaCity #hospital #HamasWarCriminals pic.twitter.com/FvYYBtSSTu — Idan Atias, Adv עו״ד עידן אטיאס (@Idan_Atias_Adv) October 18, 2023

Et tu, Wall Street Journal? That’s a rhetorical question.