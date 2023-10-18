Posted on October 18, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel, Media

Shocker: Hamas not a reliable source

When the explosion went off at the Gaza City hospital property yesterday evening, the mass murderers of Hamas commenced an information operation. “The Health Ministry run by Hamas” (i.e., Hamas, although the AP didn’t put it that bluntly) claimed that Israel was responsible. Given the lack of evidence presented to attribute responsibility, one might think that some doubt was in order. “The Health Ministry run by Hamas” offered no evidence other than its say-so. An organization dedicated to mass murder is not a reliable source of information, but that’s not how the mainstream media treated it.

The Israeli authorities immediately commenced an investigation and gathered evidence. Within hours it was able to present evidence establishing that Israel was not responsible, that the rocket that triggered the explosion originated from within Gaza itself, and that it had been fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Not only is the IDF a more reliable source of information than Hamas, it is a more reliable source of information than the prestige press.

The IDF released footage accompanied with relevant historical analysis. It’s not the first time we’ve seen this movie.

The IDF also released audio of perpetrators speaking among themselves about the blast.

Here IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus undertakes a little media criticism.

He followed up on the BBC.

The rocket that set off the explosion can be seen from a variety of views in video posted on X/Twitter. This is one more (click for the report on English on the left). Will the media clowns ever acknowledge their complicity in Hamas’s information war, their bad faith, or their stupidity, as the case may be? That’s a rhetorical question.

Et tu, Wall Street Journal? That’s a rhetorical question.

