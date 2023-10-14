Former CIA Director Leon Panetta was a prominent member of the Dirty 51 — the former intelligence officials who signed the lying public statement (“letter”) asserting that the New York Post’s 2020 reporting on the emails found on the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop “ha[d] all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

If you need a refresher, review Natasha Bertrand’s October 19, 2020 Politico story on the letter. Politico posted the letter here. (Bertrand now works as a “National Security Reporter” for CNN.)

The letter itself was of course an information operation, but it was a Biden campaign information operation assisted by the campaign’s press adjunct. Appearing on Fox News’ Special Report yesterday to discuss the Hamas/Israel war, Bret Baier asked Panetta if he stands by the letter (video below). Of course he does. The man has no shame. He’s still dirty after all these years.