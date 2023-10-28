The case of Karen Attiah

In the adjacent post Cliff May refers in passing to Washington Post global affairs columnist Karen Attiah’s sympathy for Hamas and hostility to Israel. Megyn Kelly commented on Attiah’s sympathies on X/Twitter and the New York Post set forth the background necessary to understand what it’s all about:

Megyn Kelly slammed a Washington Post columnist as a “rabid antisemite” after the opinion writer liked a tweet that shrugged off Hamas’ horrifying displays of violence in its bid to replace Israel with an Islamic state. The SiriusXM host on Tuesday tweeted a screenshot showing Karen Attiah — who pens a weekly newsletter for WaPo on international affairs, culture and human rights — was among the 101,000-plus people who “liked” a controversial post by Najma Sharif. The post, which Sharif shared with her 42,200 followers, appeared to call Hamas’ bloodthirsty display of violence in Israel — which has resulted in at least 1,200 Israeli deaths as of Wednesday — simply an end to justify the means. “What did y’all think decolonization meant? vibes? papers? essays? losers,” wrote Sharif, a freelance journalist who’s written for the likes of Teen Vogue and InStyle, including cover stories for Dazed and Paper Magazine. “It’s truly shocking to see people like @KarenAttiah of @washingtonpost – who regularly posts pics of her cat & her workouts- reveal themselves as rabid antisemites who think decapitating Israeli babies is A-ok in the name of ‘decolonization’ & that you are a ‘loser’ if you disagree.”

The Post story also covers the sequel:

Both Attiah, who has more than 233,700 followers, and Sharif have since “protected” their X accounts, which prevents users from seeing their posts unless approved by the respective account holder. The Post has sought comment from Attiah and Sharif through her agent Connor Goldsmith at Fuse Literary. Kelly later revealed that Fuse Literary blocked her on X, formerly Twitter. The 52-year-old “Megyn Kelly Show” podcast host blasted the agency for being “totally fine backing a writer (@overdramatique [Sharif’s account]) who celebrates the murder of innocent women & children & seniors in the streets.” “Apparently loves seeing the nude corpse of 20-yr-old women mutilated in front of us. Great job @FuseLiterary!” Kelly added.

This is a small example of what we now see all around us, but it is telling. As the many Nazis and Nazi fellow travelers among us make themselves visible, the least we can do is take note.