The Nazis in our midst

The genocidal war on Israel undertaken by Hamas has had the effect of flushing out the many Nazis around us at home. Douglas Murray notes the phenomenon in the New York Post column “Hamas horror quickly reveals the bigots in our midst.” Some practical response is necessary. At the least we can keep our eyes open and take it all in.

Speaking at an event with Jewish leaders in London this week, Murray argued in favor of a response that won’t be implemented either in Britain or in the United States. Most strikingly, however, he has responded by identifying himself with the Jewish people, with Zionism, and with Israel. He sets an example that any decent man or woman can follow.

The Jewish Chronicle reports on Murray’s speech in “Douglas Murray: ‘Treat UK Hamas supporters like Isis supporters.'” In the course of his remarks Murray cites his Spectator column “Britain must stand up against those who support Hamas.”