The New York Times has taken a great deal of criticism for uncritically parroting Hamas propaganda about an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital, when it turned out that it was an errant terrorist missile that fell short and landed in the hospital’s parking lot. Every detail of the event was lied about by Hamas, and the Times, along with many other news outlets, swallowed Hamas’s fake news.

Most news outlets have corrected their initial reports, sub silentio if not openly, but the Times hasn’t given up hope that Hamas might have been right after all. Thus this article, published on Tuesday and updated yesterday:

A widely cited missile video does not shed light on what happened, a Times analysis concludes. The video shows a projectile streaking through the darkened skies over Gaza and exploding in the air. Seconds later, another explosion is seen on the ground. The footage has become a widely cited piece of evidence as Israeli and American officials have made the case that an errant Palestinian rocket malfunctioned in the sky, fell to the ground and caused a deadly explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. But a detailed visual analysis by The New York Times concludes that the video clip — taken from an Al Jazeera television camera livestreaming on the night of Oct. 17 — shows something else. The missile seen in the video is most likely not what caused the explosion at the hospital. It actually detonated in the sky roughly two miles away, The Times found, and is an unrelated aspect of the fighting that unfolded over the Israeli-Gaza border that night.

The rest of the world has moved on, but the Times is still trying to prove that Dreyfus was guilty after all.