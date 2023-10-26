“We must cut the crap”

Inside the Biden administration, the genocidal war on Israel has provoked idiotic repetition of the same old song, only more so. This is President Biden speaking yesterday at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (White House transcript here):

Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians, and it’s despicable and, not surprisingly, cowardly as well.

This also puts an added burden on Israel while they go after Hamas.

But that does not lessen the need for — to operate and align with the laws of war for Israeli — it has to do everything in its power — Israel has to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect innocent civilians. And it’s difficult.

I want to thank the Israeli — the Israelis and the Palestinian — excuse me, and President Sisi of Egypt for working with the United States to make sure that food, water, and medical supplies are getting through to innocent people in Gaza.

The flow needs to increase, and we’re working very hard with our partners to make that happen.

We’re also working around the clock, together with our partners in the — in the region, to secure the release of hostages and — including American citizens behind — left behind and held by Hamas and the safe passage of foreign nationals out of Gaza — not just Americans but Australians and a whole range of people who are trapped in Gaza.