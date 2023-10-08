WSJ: This is Iran’s war

Secretary of State Antony Blinken professes not to have seen any evidence that Iran planned and instigated Hamas’s war on Israel. Evidence is not hard to find. It is available on open sources and elsewhere.

The trouble is obvious. Blinken is being briefed by President Biden. The two have no clue.

The Wall Street Journal now reports ”Iran Helped Plot Attack on Israel Over Several Weeks.” Subhead: “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gave the final go-ahead last Monday in Beirut.” This is the top of the story:

DUBAI—Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group. Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions—the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War—those people said. Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon, they said. U.S. officials say they haven’t seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement. In an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.” A European official and an adviser to the Syrian government, however, gave the same account of Iran’s involvement in the lead-up to the attack as the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members. Asked about the meetings, Mahmoud Mirdawi, a senior Hamas official, said the group planned the attacks on its own. “This is a Palestinian and Hamas decision,” he said.

Well, you be the judge.

Taking note of the story, Gabriel Noronha lends a hand to Blinken and Biden in setting the timeline. This is Iran’s war, but it’s also Biden’s.