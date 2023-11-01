Attention must be repaid

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has obtained a new set of bank records that allows him to follow a trail of $5,000,000 in Chinese cash of which $40,000 finds its way to Joe Biden and is designated as a “loan repayment.” Comer announced his findings in the video below.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered 🇨🇳 China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

Comer’s press release on his current findings is here. The press release condenses an accompanying 12-page staff memorandum that is posted here. The memo includes the handy graphic below.

Steven Nelson’s New York Post story on the findings is here. Nelson conveys the gist of this installment of the story:

The 2017 transfer from first brother James Biden and his wife Sara to the future president allegedly involves the same business deal in which Joe Biden was called the “big guy” and penciled in for a 10% cut — and would be the first proven instance of the commander-in-chief getting a piece of his family’s foreign income.

Nelson also quotes the Biden explanation:

White House spokesman Ian Sams directed The Post to his tweeted response that, “Comer’s lies and conspiracy theories are getting more desperate by the day.” “This has been widely debunked for more than a week now,” Sams added, linking to an article in The Messenger that said the publication had reviewed bank records proving that the $40,000 was a short-term loan from Joe to James that was repaid in less than two months.

The memo states at page 10: “The primary issues that Joe Biden, the White House, and many in the media have ignored thus far revolve around the concerning sources of the money that was used to pay Joe Biden, the tactics the Biden family used to obtain such money from these companies to pay Joe Biden, and why the Bidens engaged in such complicated financial transactions using their

corporate and personal bank accounts to pay Joe Biden.”

The memo arrives at this conclusion:

 The Committee has established Joe Biden received $40,000 from Chinese companies affiliated with CEFC. The payment to the Bidens came days after Hunter Biden threatened CEFC associates in WhatsApp messages by using his father as leverage.  The Committee has established a direct benefit to Joe Biden from his family’s suspect international and domestic business deals. This includes money originating from China.  In 2020, Joe Biden told the American people that his family did not make money from China.35 Bank records prove that this was a lie; the Committee has previously released proof that Joe Biden’s family received money from China. Now, the Committee has obtained proof that Joe Biden received money from China as well.

I find it difficult to sort out the truth from the publicly available information. I think it’s fair to say that the Bidens wove a tangled web and that Joe Biden has not been honest in his statements on the family business. The tangled web certainly appears to have been designed to deceive.