Audrey’s Manifesto

Audrey Hale is the transgender mass murderer who killed six people, including three small children, at a Christian school in Nashville. Soon after her murder spree, it came out that she left behind a “manifesto” that described her motivation. The authorities have withheld that document from public view, contrary to the usual practice, presumably because it makes the “trans” movement look bad.

Someone leaked three pages of notebook paper in Hale’s handwriting to Steven Crowder. These pages are not the “manifesto,” although they may come from the same notebook. Rather, they appear to be the notes that Ms. Hale made on the last days of her life:



The leaked pages show Hale to have been full of hate for the “crackers” with “white privlages”–she murdered nine-year-olds–who attended the school. They exhibit the mental disturbance you would expect from someone who is about to commit mass murder, knowing that she will be killed in the process.

But they don’t include much, or anything, about her ideology or her motivation. “Trans” leaders had called for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” to “stop trans genocide,” to take place just a few days after Hale’s murder spree. Was that coincidence, or did activists influence Hale to enact her own “day of vengeance”? We still don’t know.

In my view, even more salient than the ideological question on which the “manifesto” would shed light is the chemical question. Audrey Hale was caught up in the “trans” fad. Shortly before her death, she decided that she was “really” a man. Was she undergoing the chemical regimen associated with sex change operations? I don’t know. I am not sure whether this has been publicly reported. But rates of mental illness are sky-high among those who believe themselves to be “trans,” and it could be valuable for health professionals to know whether a chemical regimen contributed to Hale’s homicidal mental condition.

But all of that will have to wait for another day. The “manifesto” is still hidden, and honest discussion of the biological implications of sex-change procedures is still far off.