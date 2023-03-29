Thoughts on the Nashville Murders [Updated]

There is much that could be said about the murders committed by Audrey Hale on Monday, but for the moment I want to address just one issue, in a series of related observations.

* Police say they found a “manifesto” written by Ms. Hale, and apparently other writings as well. So far the contents of these writings have not been disclosed. I assume they will come out in due course, but it will be interesting to see whether they might be suppressed, contrary to the usual practice.

* My usual view is that it is wrong to pay attention to the ravings of insane people, so as to try to pin their actions on political opponents. This time, however, I think Hale’s writings could have some significance. Maybe I am just being inconsistent, or maybe the case is actually different from most others.

* Ms. Hale was autistic and had various mental health problems. As I understand it, just shortly before her death she decided that she was, or wanted to be, a man. Newspaper reporters have dutifully, and absurdly, referred to her as “he.” Someday, people will be astonished at this.

* Could Ms. Hale have been whipped into a murderous frenzy by the increasingly violent “trans” movement? I would not make such a suggestion in a vacuum, but, as Steve noted here, leaders of the “trans” movement designated Saturday, April 1, as the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” when “trans” people would “Stop Trans Genocide.”

Hale carried out her rampage several days before the advertised “Day of Vengeance,” so my default assumption is that there is no direct connection. But “trans” activists have become increasingly violent in both their actions and their imagery:

This advocacy of violence has not been limited to the fringe. Hours after Audrey Hale committed her murders, the spokeswoman for the Governor of Arizona tweeted a murderous threat against “transphobes.”

I don’t know how to take this as anything other than an endorsement of Hale’s murders by a senior Democratic Party spokeswoman–who, thankfully, has now resigned.

* So I think it is a legitimate question whether propaganda produced by the increasingly violent “trans” movement played a part in turning a vulnerable, mentally and emotionally disturbed woman into a mass murderer. Maybe Hale’s “manifesto” will support that inference, maybe it will negate it, or maybe it will turn out to be as incoherent as most of the others. But under the circumstances, I think it will be worth reading.

UPDATE: It is being reported that Hale’s “manifesto” will be made public after it has been analyzed by the FBI.