Bari Weiss on the Stakes in Israel

One of the highlights of the annual Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention is the Barbara Olson Memorial Lecture. I wasn’t able to attend this year, but I was told that her lecture last night, on the necessity for supporting Israel in its current war with Hamas, was maybe the most enthusiastically received speech in the 20-year history of the series. She gets off a great joke at the beginning with a “land acknowledgement” that “we are standing on the ancestral, indigenous land of Leonard Leo.”
The full video is now up, and while it is nearly an hour long, the first 15 minutes are taken up with introductions and such. Skip to the 18:15 mark to catch Bari’s great talk.
