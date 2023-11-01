Beauty Queen For World Peace

Noa Cochva won the Miss Israel/Universe pageant in 2021, the last year, sadly, of that pageant’s life. I am not sure whether she is currently serving in the IDF, but in the video below she wears a uniform and carries a rifle. (Steve, take note for an upcoming TWIP.) In simple form, she lays out the facts about Hamas, its tyranny over Gaza, and the horrific nature of its October 7 invasion. It won’t tell you anything you don’t already know, but it is a nice, accessible volley in the PR war, and Ms. Cochva is a good messenger:

I suppose, too, that you could contrast Ms. Cochva’s humane appeal with Ahed Tamimi, an attractive young woman and pro-Palestinian activist who has become a star in the Arab world. She has this to say:

We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin – we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke. We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you.

Charming. The contrast between these two young women is one window into the differences between the competing cultures.