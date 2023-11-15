Billions for tribute

Nearly 300,000 citizens from around the United States gathered peacefully on the Mall in Washington yesterday to express support for Israel and opposition to anti-Semitism. The Biden administration found a peculiar way to respond. It freed up an additional $10 billion for Iran by reapproving a sanctions waiver that will allow Iran to access that amount in frozen assets.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller explained the logic of the action at a briefing yesterday (watch video at bottom to the end). A rational person may find the logic baffling.

Former NSC official Richard Goldberg commented to the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo: “The White House just responded to October 7th with a $10 billion reward.” He urged Congress “to act quickly to cut off Iran’s access to every penny.” I find the logic supporting Goldberg’s statement somewhat easier to understand.

Say what you will about Neville Chamberlain and the policy of appeasement, neither funded Nazi Germany let alone the Holocaust.