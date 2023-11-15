Billions for tribute

Nearly 300,000 citizens from around the United States gathered peacefully on the Mall in Washington yesterday to express support for Israel and opposition to anti-Semitism. The Biden administration found a peculiar way to respond. It freed up an additional $10 billion for Iran by reapproving a sanctions waiver that will allow Iran to access that amount in frozen assets.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller explained the logic of the action at a briefing yesterday (watch video at bottom to the end). A rational person may find the logic baffling.
Former NSC official Richard Goldberg commented to the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo: “The White House just responded to October 7th with a $10 billion reward.” He urged Congress “to act quickly to cut off Iran’s access to every penny.” I find the logic supporting Goldberg’s statement somewhat easier to understand.
Say what you will about Neville Chamberlain and the policy of appeasement, neither funded Nazi Germany let alone the Holocaust.
NEW!!! State Dept on Iran waivers:
“… They get their hands on zero additional dollars,” DoS Spox argues…#IRGCterrorists pic.twitter.com/Ujda3ho57B
— Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) November 14, 2023
