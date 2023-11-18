Back in July, the MidValley Times reported, officials in Reedley, California, discovered an illegal laboratory harboring mice, blood, tissue and bodily fluid samples, along with “thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids.” Closer inspection revealed “bacterial and viral agents, including: chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5, and rubella” along with “samples of malaria.”

An outfit called Prestige Biotech had had been operating the lab since October of 2022. Owner Xiuquin Yao told inspectors she lives in China, and officials were unable to establish who, exactly, owned the materials on the property. Some of the mysteries have been clarified in Investigation of the Reedley Biolab, a new report from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The lab was run by Jai Bei Zhu, a Chinese citizen using the fake name David He. Zhu is a fugitive from Canada, and a top official at PRC-state-controlled company with links to “military-civil fusion entities.” The illegal lab received millions of dollars from PRC banks, and one of the lab’s many freezers was labeled “Ebola.” As the report notes, that is a “Select Agent’ with a lethality rate between 25-90 percent. If that sounds alarming, consider the response of the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC “did not test any of the apparent pathogen samples that were labeled in a code,” which was never deciphered. The CDC “did not even test the wholly unlabeled samples,” and “did not test the samples labeled COVID, even though both SARS-CoV and a chimeric version of the currently endemic COVID-19 are both Select Agents.” The CDC also claimed they never saw a freezer labeled Ebola.

This made it impossible for the committee to “assess the potential risks that this specific facility posed to the community. It is possible that there were other highly dangerous pathogens that were in the coded vials or otherwise unlabeled.” Local authorities also identified “highly flammable, explosive, and corrosive chemicals” along with “trace narcotics, laboratory equipment, and hundreds of boxes containing faulty medical devices subject to an FDA health embargo.” The detail and photos are startling, but there’s a back story the report doesn’t cover.

The CDC deploys its very own “medical CIA,” in the Epidemic Intelligence Service, whose intrepid officers supposedly prowl the globe to prevent plagues from arriving in America. With COVID the EIS obviously failed, but their actual role remains a mystery.

In early 2020, the primary government spokesperson for the pandemic was CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a veteran of the EIS. Messonnier’s Wikipedia profile shows the EIS officer in a jacket emblazoned with medals. According to the site, she was born Nancy Ellen Rosenstein, and is the sister of Rod Rosenstein, the DOJ official who launched the investigation of President Trump for allegedly colluding with Russia.

Dr. Messonnier conducted telebriefings on January 17, January 24, January 29, January 30, February 3, February 5, February 12, February 25, and March 10, 2020. On February 5, when reporters asked about travel from Wuhan, Dr. Messonnier said “that’s something I’m not at liberty to talk about today” but did not reveal why that was so, or who was laying down the rules.

“I think we should be clear to compliment the Chinese,” Messonnier said, “on the early recognition of the respiratory outbreak center in the Wuhan market, and how rapidly they were able to identify it as a novel coronavirus.” And so on, a veritable recitation of China’s talking points, but there was more to it. The 2013 conference Messonnier attended provides enlightenment on the CDC’s medical CIA.

“Fifty-seven of the new officers are women (70%), and 12 are citizens of other nations (15%),” explains Douglas H. Hamilton, director of the EIS division of applied science. “Besides the United States, this year’s officers represent Cambodia, China, Kenya, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Peru, South Korea, Taiwan, Uganda, and the United Kingdom.” (emphases added)

The CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service is actually a multinational body that includes “officers” from the People’s Republic of China. Embattled Americans might wonder which nation’s interests the Chinese EIS officers represent. Given that reality, it’s no surprise that the CDC should decline to inspect deadly pathogens at an illegal lab in California run by cadres of the PRC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the CCP.

The Committee on the Chinese Communist Party might probe what the EIS knows about Wuhan Institute of Virology, where Dr. Anthony Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research. The virus from that lab was vectored into the United States. What does the EIS know, and when did they know it? In the meantime, consider the Reedley report’s conclusion:

At a minimum, the Reedley Biolab shows the profound threat that unlicensed and unknown biolabs pose to our country. At worst, this investigation revealed profound gaps in our nation’s defenses and pathogen-related regulations that present a grave national security risk that could be exploited in the future. It is therefore incumbent upon Congress and the Executive Branch to address these vulnerabilities now before it is too late.

To paraphrase Walter Sobchak, this is what happens when a constitutional democracy collaborates with a genocidal Communist dictatorship.