Civic Education, at the Highest Level

Some readers may recall my earlier announcement that next semester (starting in January) I’ll be filling the very large shoes of Prof. Ted McAllister at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy. (Ted sadly passed away after a long illness last winter.) I gave a talk to the incoming class of graduate students back in August, which I turned into a podcast here (in case you were living in a cave and missed it).

Following my talk I had wide-ranging conversation with the dean of the school, Pete Peterson, and it has been posted on YouTube. Our conversation focuses on what is necessary to know in order to engage seriously in public affairs, and moreover, how to study civic life properly. It’s about 20 minutes long—perfect to run in the background in the kitchen while you smash potatoes and stuff your turkey!