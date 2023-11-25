Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Prison

I have been in Paris for the last week; hence my fewer than usual posts. What is the biggest news in France today? Derek Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate in a medium-security federal prison in Tucson. Prison employees administered life-saving first aid, and Chauvin is now hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive.

After he was convicted, Chauvin’s lawyer requested that he be isolated from other inmates, foreseeing the likelihood of an assassination attempt. That request was denied, presumably because the authorities did not want to seem to be giving Chauvin special treatment.

I don’t think Scott agrees with me on this, but in my opinion Chauvin had nothing to do with George Floyd’s death, which was caused by Floyd’s ingestion of a lethal quantity of illegal drugs along with his own state of poor health. While there are obvious differences, I think Derek Chauvin’s conviction can be analogized to that of Alfred Dreyfus, in that it was driven by ideology in a climate of prejudice, hate and hysteria.

Last week both Scott and I heard Chauvin’s mother speak just prior to the premiere of The Fall of Minneapolis, a documentary on Floyd’s death and the fallout therefrom that was produced by Alpha News. This would be an excellent time to watch that film.