Douglas Murray in Israel

Douglas Murray is visiting Israel to cover the war. He reports today in the New York Post column “On a visit to Israel, I have seen the horror that the world must never forget.” Piers Morgan also interviewed Murray speaking from the Gaza-Israel border on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which I take it is broadcast on a variety of platforms including one in the United Kingdom.
In the course of the full interview posted here on YouTube (with transcript available), Morgan and Murray argue about events in Britain. The argument is applicable to us as well and I enjoyed the whole thing but for the advertisements that spring up like sneak attacks, but the audience of the interview seems to be British. The clip below from the full interview is worth watching by itself.
Quotable quote (Douglas Murray): “I’ll tell you what’s unique about the population of Gaza. It’s the only population in the world where people routinely claim that Israelis are committing genocide, but which has a population boom all of the time.”
This is the best interview I have EVER seen.
Ever; ever; ever; nothing comes close.
Douglas Murrey has a heart – and mind – of gold.
And what unfolds in this seven-minute clip is something you need to watch for yourself. (Once you see it halfway through, you’ll know exactly… pic.twitter.com/SPRDq7BHVM
— Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ReichmanShmuel) November 9, 2023
