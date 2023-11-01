Hamas for dummies

Ghazi Hamad is a member of Hamas’s decision-making “political bureau.” He is a senior official holed up in Beirut whom the AP caught up with a few days ago. John posted a video of Hamad’s interview with the BBC’s Middle Eastern correspondent here last week. Hamad cut that interview short when the BBC correspondent asked him an unsympathetic question. Hamad was not so curt speaking with an Arab interlocutor in the video below. He was expansive. The invaluable MEMRI captured the clarifying highlights. Here the Hamas project does not get lost in translation or obfuscation.

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

This too is clarifying. It is implicit in Hamad’s remarks.