Hamas for dummies

Ghazi Hamad is a member of Hamas’s decision-making “political bureau.” He is a senior official holed up in Beirut whom the AP caught up with a few days ago. John posted a video of Hamad’s interview with the BBC’s Middle Eastern correspondent here last week. Hamad cut that interview short when the BBC correspondent asked him an unsympathetic question. Hamad was not so curt speaking with an Arab interlocutor in the video below. He was expansive. The invaluable MEMRI captured the clarifying highlights. Here the Hamas project does not get lost in translation or obfuscation.
Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP
— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023
This too is clarifying. It is implicit in Hamad’s remarks.
Absolutely shocking testimony from Eli Beer of United Hatzalah who shares how he found an Israeli baby who had been baked alive in an oven in southern Israel. These are the Nazi barbarians Israel is fighting against! pic.twitter.com/MZQrTxdvQj
— Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) October 31, 2023
