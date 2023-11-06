Loose Ends (235)

• Tweet of the Day (and it’s only morning):

• New York Times correction of the week (and it’s only Monday):

Of course, this is an easy mistake to make, given the subject is DiCaprio.

• Best protest sign of the week:

Chaser—I heard some lefty claim that Israel has bombed every university in Gaza. I wanted to respond, “Stop giving me such hope!”

• One of the typically strong moves Gov. Ron DeSantis took after October 7 was banning chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine on Florida’s public university campuses. A First Amendment violation? Perhaps, but strangely so far no SJP chapter—nor the ACLU—has filed suit making the claim. Given that SJP is a pro-Hamas front group, maybe they are afraid of what the litigation discovery process might reveal, such as financial contributions to (or from) Hamas, an officially designated terrorist organization?

• Found this from the old British socialist warhorse Harold Laski, writing in 1932 about Hitler’s anti-Semitic propaganda: “If the Jews trusted to reason only for the defense of their lives their chance of survival would be relatively small. For the temper in which they are attacked is inherently unamenable to rational discussion.” Applies to Harvard, Cornell, Penn, etc.