Memo to the AP

Richard Goldberg illuminates one key element of the Hamas way of war in the New York Post column “Hamas commits war crimes in hospitals and mosques, but world says nothing.” Goldberg’s column might illuminate the authorities promoting the Hamas line at the Associated Press. This will come as news to the AP:

The Israel Defense Forces released footage Monday of Hamas firing rocket-propelled grenades toward Israeli troops. The catch? The terrorists were firing from the entrance of Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City — committing a war crime by using civilians as human shields.

The IDF returned fire and confirmed killing 21 Hamas terrorists using the hospital for cover. When civilians tried to run away, Hamas terrorists ran with them to create physical shields. As the dust settled, some terrorists went back inside the hospital.

The events at Al-Quds are nothing compared to what’s happening at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital — the headquarters of Hamas operations. Hamas is locked in an intense ground fight against Israel in the areas surrounding Shifa — potentially seeing the battle as a last stand before losing effective operational control of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials have spoken with the hospital and offered to coordinate the evacuation of sick patients, including children. Staff told the IDF that Hamas was hoarding fuel underneath the hospital, sacrificing more civilians for its own terrorist agenda.

The IDF dropped off additional fuel to help the hospital continue operations. But Hamas blocked its retrieval. The terrorists want patients to die as a means of pressuring Israel to stop short of seizing its headquarters, which reportedly lies under the hospital.

The Hamas supporters in the street blame Israel for civilian deaths in Gaza. But for those paying any attention, Hamas demonstrates every day that those civilians are dead because of Hamas, not Israel.

Rather than condemn Hamas for violating the laws of war, the World Health Organization’s director-general accused Israel of targeting hospitals in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire.

WHO has not condemned Hamas for using hospitals as human shields, basing its headquarters under Shifa or denying a hospital access to fuel. No outrage can be found over Hamas using ambulances to transport terrorists and weapons.

Like the rest of the United Nations, WHO does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

This is nothing new from WHO, a China-influenced agency that castigates Israel on an annual basis at its World Health Assembly. Now, with Syria and North Korea on its executive board, it is nothing more than a Hamas mouthpiece — albeit a mouthpiece funded generously by the United States taxpayer.

The IDF late Monday released video footage from inside a Hamas terror tunnel that ended in the basement of Gaza’s Rantisi hospital. Israel reportedly found diapers in the basement alongside rope used to hold Israeli hostages.

A baby bottle found on top of a box bearing the WHO logo completed the indictment of a United Nations that is actively working against its founding promise: Never again.

Hamas’ daily war crimes extend beyond the health-care sector. On Sunday, the IDF released footage of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices found inside a kindergarten in northern Gaza.

Israel is also finding major terror infrastructure in and under mosques. Weapons were seized from the Abu Bakr mosque while four IDF soldiers were killed in a booby-trapped tunnel under another mosque in Beit Hanoun.