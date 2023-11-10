Rampant Anti-Semitism

The New York City Police Department reports a 214% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

At the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, Israeli actress Gal Godot arranged for a showing of the 45-minute video of Hamas atrocities that was assembled by the IDF, largely from Hamas’s own footage. Anti-Jewish protesters demonstrated outside the museum, and a brawl broke out.

The protesters exhibited typical Palestinian logic:

Among those protesting was Miguel Angel Arias, 33, whose wife is Palestinian. He said he believed the footage being shown inside would be used to justify killing Palestinian civilians.

So you can’t show Palestinians massacring Israeli civilians because it might inspire someone to kill Palestinian civilians. Got it.

“You have a film that is being shown at a time when people are calling for a cease-fire,” he told the LA Times, adding: “The screening is only for a few privileged people and it doesn’t lead to conversation.”

The Gazans’ yearning for conversation is well-documented.

Anti-Semites continue to tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis. In one of many such instances, two young New Yorkers were arrested:

Charlotte Wimer, who uses he/him pronouns, and Gray Segal, both 18, were arrested just after 5 p.m. Wednesday after they were caught ripping down posters of Israeli children and adults kidnapped by the terrorist group on display outside 201 E. 23rd St., cops said. Both Wimer and Segal, who live on the Lower East Side, were charged with criminal mischief, police said.

In Montreal, anti-Jewish students and others at Concordia University attacked Jewish students who had set up a booth to raise awareness of the Israelis who were kidnapped by Gazans on Oct. 7:

Violently attacking Jewish students on campus is not progressive but it’s what happens when we allow for hateful rhetoric to go unchecked- that includes calling Jews colonizers. Enough @Concordia pic.twitter.com/CmPieOBPUK — YsabellaHazan (@ysabellahazan) November 8, 2023



This afternoon, a pro-Hamas mob stormed the New York Times building in Manhattan:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stormed the lobby of the New York Times building in midtown Manhattan on Thursday. About 100 protestors broke off from a larger march of about 2,000 near the 52-story skyscraper on the corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 41st St. around 4:10 p.m., cops and sources said.

***

In videos posted to social media, protestors demanded a “ceasefire now” and asserted the Gray Lady has taken a pro-Israel bias in their reporting.

The idea that the left-wing Times is pro-Israel is laughable, but I suppose they have reported, to some degree, on the Gazans’ mass murders, gang rapes, infant beheadings, and so on. Such reporting is anathema to pro-genocide Hamas supporters, who themselves celebrate their crimes, but object to anyone else reporting on them.

Then we have this: Michael Ramirez drew an anti-Hamas cartoon, showing Hamas using children as human shields. Which, of course, it does. Constantly. The Washington Post took the cartoon down after pro-Hamas forces complained, and Post editors agreed, that it was “racist.” What, on God’s green Earth, can that possibly mean?

The cartoon depicted a man labeled “Hamas” with a woman and children strapped to him, asking “How dare Israel attack civilians…” pic.twitter.com/mOB6wt4DQf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2023

So physically assaulting Jews is A-OK, but pointing out the evil of Hamas is “racist.”

This is nothing like a comprehensive catalog of today’s anti-Semitic incidents. It is just a few that I ran across over the last couple of hours, and probably misses most of the major ones. But it gives a flavor of the current ubiquity of anti-Semitism. And the Biden Administration is launching an investigation into “Islamophobia,” which gives you a good idea whose side they are on.