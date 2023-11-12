I seriously doubt that President Biden could pass a Medicare cognitive ability test. It’s not exactly challenging, but Biden is too far gone. Everyone sees it. Everyone knows it. We are in any event way beyond the emperor-wears-no-clothes phase of inhibition controlling the unruly multitude.

The mainstream press continues to serve as a sort of bodyguard for Biden, but the New York Post blurts it out on the cover today: “Saving Private Biden” (“Honor Guard rescues confused prez on Veterans Day”). Mary Kay Linge and Jon Levine report the cover story in “Disoriented Biden needs help from Arlington honor guard during solemn wreath-laying ceremony.” You be the judge.