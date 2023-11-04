Still Fakey After All These Years

Folksinger Buffy Sainte-Marie got her start in the Greenwich Village scene and during the 1960s became an indigenous icon. In 1975 she showed up on “Sesame Street” proclaiming, “We want kids to understand that Indians exist. We really are real.” And as Buffy explained, “Cree Indians are my tribe, and we live in Canada.” That nation showered Sainte-Marie with awards, made her a companion of the Order of Canada, and even put her on a postage stamp.

In 2019, St. Marie appeared at a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) music festival, where she complained about “moms who have such a pride in family, maybe patriotism and tradition,” before her performance of “The Universal Soldier.” Behind the scenes, the CBC was busy checking birth records, newspaper accounts, and interviewing relatives. Last month, the CBC’s 6,000-plus-word report outed the soi disant Cree from Saskatchewan as Beverly Jean Santamaria, born in 1941 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, with no indigenous ancestry whatsoever.

So the singer PBS hailed last year as an “Oscar winning indigenous artist” turns out to be a fake, and her fakery was a major factor in her rise to stardom. As Father Guido Sarducci (Don Novello) might say, Buffy is no Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, or Judy Collins, and that might be too kind. Even so, it would be a mistake to write this off a show business story.

Long burdened by statist government, the people now must contend with wokeism, transsexualism and white coat supremacy, rule by unelected medical bureaucrats such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, called out by the late Angelo Codevilla as a “deep state fraud.”

Behind these malevolent forces lurks a deeper dynamic, the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood (DSM), the rule of unreality. As noted here previously in the cases of Barack “Barry Soetoro” Obama and Ammar Yasser Najjar, this totalitarian dynamic demands that people accept the fakery and deny what their own experience confirms. And so now we add to that roster Buffy Sainte-Marie, who should be paired with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the fake Cherokee who ran for president. Under the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood, the possibilities are indeed limitless.

Exit question: In a regime supposedly dominated by “white supremacy,” why do so many people want to claim minority identity?