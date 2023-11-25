Teacher Stands With Israel, Students Riot

Hundreds of students rioted at Hillcrest High School in Queens on Monday, trying to assault a teacher who posted a photo on Facebook of herself with an “I Stand With Israel” sign:

Hundreds of “radicalized” kids rampaged through the halls of a Queens high school this week for nearly two hours after they discovered a teacher had attended a pro-Israel rally — forcing the terrified educator to hide in a locked office as the teen mob tried to push its way into her classroom, The Post has learned. The mayhem at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in what students called a pre-planned protest over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo showing her at a pro-Israel rally on Queens Oct. 9 holding a poster saying, “I stand with Israel.”

***

Hundreds of kids flooded into hallways and ran amok, chanting, jumping, shouting, and waving Palestinian flags or banners. Many tried to barge into the teacher’s classroom despite school staffers blocking their entry. “Everyone was yelling ‘Free Palestine!’” a senior said. “Everyone was screaming ‘(The teacher) needs to go!’” a ninth-grader said.

***

School administrators and the NYPD, which responded to the school at about 11:20 am, got wind of their plans just in time to rush the teacher into an office and lock the door, another educator said.

***

Cops escorted the teacher safely out of the building.

This is the sort of commentary the incident generated on social media:

The Gazan massacre of October 7, and reactions thereto, have exposed a deep sickness is our society. Multiple strands of evil have come together around support for the massacre. One wonders: who are the students who think standing with Israel is cause for a riot and an attempted assault?

Hillcrest High School is 97% minority. That includes 26% blacks, 36% Hispanics, and 28% Asians. I don’t know to what extent the Asian population includes Middle Eastern immigrants. An observer says the riot was carried out by “radicalized” students, but I would ask, radicalized by whom? Most likely, by the public schools.

Most public schools teach black children that they are the helpless victims of “systemic racism,” which naturally causes them to hate their country. It is a small step to hating America’s ally Israel and siding with America’s enemy, Hamas. Certainly Middle Eastern immigrants will not encounter anything in the public schools to counteract whatever anti-American and anti-Israel prejudices they may harbor.

Public officials expressed shock at the Hillcrest riot, but it is time to get over being shocked by the condition of our public schools, and start doing something about it.