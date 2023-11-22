The Bonfire of Biden’s Vanities

By now I imagine most readers have seen the photo of Joe Biden’s birthday cake, which is the greatest moment of presidential self-immolation since Jimmy Carter was attacked by a rabbit or George H.W. Bush threw up on the Japanese prime minister.

The amazing thing is that someone in the White House thought it was a keen idea to release this photo. Which wasn’t even competently shot.

What’s up with gripping the sides of the table? I have a theory. People who think Democrats are playing Lucy and the football with Republicans, waiting to swap out Biden for someone more plausible once the GOP has settled on Trump, are mistaken. Biden’s table grip suggests his political vanity, always malignant even in his younger days, has entered its Gollum-like phase: The presidency is “my precious,” something he pined for his whole life and is not about to give up. “Don’t even think of throwing my presidential seals of office into that Mount Doom of my [too small] birthday cake.”

I wish we had video of Biden trying to blow out the 81 candles on the cake. On the other hand, since he has been a blowhard all his adult life, it was probably easy for him.