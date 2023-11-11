The Mob Takes Midtown

Last night, a rampaging pro-Hamas mob took over much of Manhattan, stopping traffic and attacking Grand Central Station. This was the horrific scene at the station:



Why are police officers “sheltering”? They carry firearms for a reason. And, once again, who are these people? Why are there enough pro-Hamas maniacs to take over New York City? Is this another failure of our immigration system? All rioters should be arrested and prosecuted. Those who can be deported should be deported. Those who can’t be deported should do five years in prison. The appalling thought is that some of these maniacs may actually be citizens.

A vehicle full of MMA fighters was stopped by the mob. The windows of their vehicle were broken and its tires slashed. They managed to make their way through the rioters:

This one was filmed inside the MMA vehicle. The guy you see here is the UFC light heavyweight champion. Sadly, the fighters stayed in their vehicle and didn’t confront the mob:

We need to get these people out of our country, or, if we can’t deport them, give them long prison sentences. What is going on now is absolutely unacceptable.