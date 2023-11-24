Where Are the Americans?

On October 7, Gaza murdered 31 Americans and is believed to have kidnapped 13 more, including a three-year-old child. Yesterday an initial exchange of hostages for prisoners was carried out. Ten Thais and one Filipino were let go, but no Americans were released:

The U.S. does not know when the Americans held hostage would be released or all of their conditions, Mr. Biden said.

We don’t know what their conditions might be, because they have been held incommunicado by murderous, anti-American thugs for more than a month and a half.

This is a disgrace. The U.S. currently has two Carrier Strike Groups, bearing almost unimaginable striking power, in the eastern Mediterranean. If our president were not a senile, half-witted fool, he would have told Hamas long ago that if all Americans were not freed within 12 hours, Gaza would be reduced to rubble. Not to mention that Gaza would never get another nickel of American money.

I am not much of a fan of Donald Trump, but that is what he would have done, and the American hostages would have been free within days after they were kidnapped. Joe Biden’s utter failure in the current crisis is one of the worst of his sad term in office. Remarkably, I have seen no criticism of his ineptitude in the press. I understand that reporters and editors are doing their best to protect the Democratic Party in the upcoming election, but their silence is a dereliction of duty almost on a par with Biden’s.