Where Does the Left Get Its Money?

When I see hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating, rioting, carrying signs, organized and following some kind of leadership, I always wonder: who paid for this? In the case of the anti-Semitism that currently is sweeping across America, there seems to be a pretty simple answer. At the Free Press, Francesca Block answers the question:

The pro-Palestinian protests over the last month, where tens of thousands in the U.S. have chanted for the end of Israel, are not merely a story of organic rage. They are also funded in large part by an uber-wealthy American-born tech entrepreneur: Neville Roy Singham, and his wife Jodie Evans.

***

Since 2017, Singham has been the main funder of The People’s Forum, which has co-organized at least four protests after 1,400 innocent Israelis were slaughtered by Hamas on October 7. … Based in Midtown Manhattan, The People’s Forum calls itself a “movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad.” But a review of public disclosure forms show that multimillionaire Singham and his wife Evans have donated over $20.4 million to The People’s Forum from 2017 to 2022 through a series of shell organizations and donor advisory groups—accounting for nearly all of the group’s funding.

In general, the radical left is not a grass roots movement. It exists due to the largesse of a tiny number of rich leftists.

Singham is more than just a Marxist with deep pockets. He is also a China sympathizer who lives in Shanghai and has close ties to at least four propaganda news sites that boost the Chinese Communist Party’s image abroad, the Times reported.

***

Born to a Cuban mother and a Sri Lankan father in 1954, Singham grew up steeped in far-left politics.

***

In 1974, the FBI investigated Singham as “potentially dangerous because of background, emotional instabilities or activity in groups engaged in activities inimical to the U.S.,” according to its report, which he published on a blog. Two years later, Singham enrolled at Howard University, studying political science, before joining the ranks of corporate America with his global start-up. … Though he became fabulously wealthy, he never gave up his radical politics. In a 2008 profile in Fortune, Singham said that Venezuela under left-wing populist Hugo Chavez was a “phenomenally democratic place” and that China’s economic policies should serve as a model for capitalist economies. … In 2017, the same year he sold his company and kickstarted The People’s Forum, Singham married Jodie Evans, a former Democratic political activist and presidential campaign manager for Jerry Brown, in a beachside ceremony in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. … Singham’s wife Evans, 69, was a far-left political leader herself before she wed him. While married to a multimillionaire data scientist in 2002, she co-founded the anti-war nonprofit Code Pink, whose members are known for wearing pink peace sign earrings and protesting the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Last month, a group of Code Pink followers disrupted a Senate Appropriations Committee to chant for a cease-fire in Israel as they held up their red-painted hands….

Singham is suspected of being a Chinese agent, and Marco Rubio has called for an investigation into whether he has violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

So when you see tens or hundreds of thousands of rioters, organized and gathered together, often transported, waving mass-produced signs, you should always wonder who is footing the bill. And the answer probably is, a rich Communist.