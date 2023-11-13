Why Didn’t MIT Expel Violent Students?

Some of the worst anti-Semitic campus outbursts of recent weeks have been at MIT. Pro-genocide activists physically prevented Jewish students from attending classes, and refused to disperse when ordered to do so by university officials. Normally you would assume that a student who engaged in such barbaric conduct would be expelled. Yet MIT has treated its anti-Semites with kid gloves. Why?

MIT’s President Sally Kornbluth has now made a statement that apparently explains MIT’s inaction:

“After exhausting all other avenues for de-escalating the situation, we informed all protesters that they must leave the lobby area within a set time, or they would be subject to suspension,” wrote Kornbluth. “Many chose to leave, and I appreciate their cooperation. Some did not. Members of my team have been in dialogue with students all day.

Anyone who uses the formula “in dialogue with” should be fired for abusing the English language.

Because we later heard serious concerns about collateral consequences for the students, such as visa issues, we have decided, as an interim action, that the students who remained after the deadline will be suspended from non-academic campus activities. The students will remain enrolled at MIT and will be able to attend academic classes and labs.”

There you have it: the pro-genocide students (or many of them, anyway) are non-Americans, most likely from the Middle East. They have brought their unAmerican attitudes with them to this country. MIT doesn’t want them to be deported, likely in part, at least, because they are rich kids who pay full freight. Foreign students are a cash cow for universities, often being nearly the only ones who pay the university’s sticker price. So for MIT, left-wing ideology and financial interest probably go hand in hand.