After the atrocity video, Cuomo style

Chris Cuomo has reappeared with his own show on NewsNation. Leland Vittert has his own show over there as well. When I met Leland in the lobby of our hotel in Tuscaloosa, I told him one of my friends appreciated his uncompromising view of the Israel-Hamas war. He told me in his engaging style that he sees it as a matter of right and wrong. I was impressed with the whole NewsNation crew that I met at the GOP debate event, including the team behind the scenes.

Like me, Chris Cuomo took in a viewing of the 10/7 atrocity video courtesy of the Israeli consulate this week. In his monologue about it last night, he made some points that I overlooked. Posted here at NewsNation in unembeddable form, his commentary is most perceptive. Hats off to him for this. Vote for Cuomo, not the Joe Schmoe.