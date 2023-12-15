After the atrocity video, Cuomo style

Chris Cuomo has reappeared with his own show on NewsNation. Leland Vittert has his own show over there as well. When I met Leland in the lobby of our hotel in Tuscaloosa, I told him one of my friends appreciated his uncompromising view of the Israel-Hamas war. He told me in his engaging style that he sees it as a matter of right and wrong. I was impressed with the whole NewsNation crew that I met at the GOP debate event, including the team behind the scenes.
Like me, Chris Cuomo took in a viewing of the 10/7 atrocity video courtesy of the Israeli consulate this week. In his monologue about it last night, he made some points that I overlooked. Posted here at NewsNation in unembeddable form, his commentary is most perceptive. Hats off to him for this. Vote for Cuomo, not the Joe Schmoe.
This is an astonishing monologue, straight from @ChrisCuomo’s heart after he watched the Hamas 10/7 atrocity videos and suddenly everything made sense. Please make time to watch this. pic.twitter.com/d3tlfUppn3
— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) December 15, 2023
