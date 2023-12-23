Center of the American Experiment has hosted prominent international figures at several of our Annual Dinners, including Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev. It has been a while since we have brought in a foreign leader, but this year I thought the time had come. This video makes the announcement:

Announcing our 2024 Annual Gala speaker… pic.twitter.com/qKZzlBtaAJ — Center of the American Experiment (@MNThinkTank) December 22, 2023



Naftali Bennett is a former Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Economy Minister and Education Minister of Israel. He is also a former special forces officer in the IDF and a successful entrepreneur. Following the October 7 massacre, Bennett has been one of Israel’s chief spokesmen in the press. He is renowned for his willingness to push back against hostile reporters, as in this interview on the BBC:

Evil is on the march, and we at American Experiment are proud to take this opportunity to stand up for Israel. But also, of course, to stand up for the United States. Because it has become crystal clear that the war on Israel is just a preliminary stage of the war the Left really cares about–the war against the United States.

If you are interested in attending, you can learn more about the event and buy tickets here. The Annual Dinner will be on June 6. We have a venue in the Twin Cities, of course, but we are not publicly announcing it to reduce the likelihood of left-wing violence. Ticketholders will be notified at a later date.