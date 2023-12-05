The almost unbelievable atrocities committed by Hamas on Israelis continue to come to light and there are more to come. They almost appear to be something new under the sun. Consider, for example, Hamas’s the rape variations employed by Hamas as a tool of war. This morning the Associated Press provides a reported backgrounder on Hamas’s hostage strategy. Atrocities are implicit in the story. Today the Times of Israel adds that “Hamas drugged freed Gaza hostages to make them seem happy…”

As I say, there is more to come. It is anticipated in State Department spokesman Matthew Miller’s observation yesterday: “It seems that one of the reasons [Hamas terrorists] don’t want to turn women over that they’ve been holding hostage — and the reason this [ceasefire] pause fell apart — is that they don’t want these women to be able to talk about what happened to them during their time in custody.”

We have all read about the 45-minute compilation of atrocities on film prepared by Israeli authorities for private viewing to selected journalists. I will take a look as long as I can stand it some time next week in Minneapolis. John Spencer has posted a Twitter thread on the video that can be accessed via the tweet below.

I just watched the roughly 45-minute footage of October 7th at a private screening in NYC. Here are my immediate thoughts minutes after watching it. 🧵 — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Here are Spencer’s concluding comments in the thread.

I understand now why this video must be selectively shown. You can't watch it without be in some way traumatized. I will never forget the children. Photo after photo of dead children in their PJs. Mickey Mouse, Stitch (my daughter loves at the moment). Covered in blood. Dead. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

I hated having to watch the video. You can’t unsee the evil shown in it. No one should want to see it, but the horrors of that day should never be forgotten. Never rationalized away. The phrase in my head the whole time “Never Again” from the past, but I was watching it again. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

The Biden administration has taken to lecturing Israel in public. Most recently, Vice President Harris read off the script she had been handed in Dubai by the administration’s deep thinkers. The White House transcript is posted here. It is difficult to do justice to the multidimensional disgrace involved. The editors of National Review do a good job “Kamala Harris’s Performative Scolding of Israel.” I recommend the whole thing to interested readers.

As I write this morning, the Times of Israel has just sent out notice of its compendium of “Those we have lost.” Again, I recommend the whole thing to interested readers.