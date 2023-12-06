Biden family biz update

The New York Post story on the latest findings in the House investigation of the Biden family business appears to contradict a number of themes that President Biden has hammered in his shifting defenses:

For nearly a decade, Joe Biden used multiple email aliases to send hundreds of messages to his son Hunter’s former business partner, a Republican-led House committee leading the impeachment inquiry into the president revealed Tuesday.

The 11-page log of emails allegedly sent and received by Joe Biden between 2010 and 2019 was obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee through metadata provided by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

During that nine-year-period, Joe Biden used pseudonyms, such as “robinware456,” “JRBware” and “RobertLPeters,” to correspond back and forth with his son, other family members, White House officials and Hunter’s former business partner Eric Schwerin, according to the committee.

In total, Joe Biden fired off or was privy to 327 emails with Schwerin, the founding partner and managing director of Hunter’s defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners firm.

Of those emails, 54 were exclusively between Joe Biden and Schwerin, who the committee charges as the architect of the Biden family’s “various shell companies that launder money around the world.”

The committee also found that 38 emails were sent from the White House to a Joe Biden shadow account with Hunter copied on the messages.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) noted that several of the emails were exchanged during times when then-Vice President Biden traveled to Ukraine, while Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

