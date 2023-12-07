Cancel George Washington?

When liberals began their war on public monuments a few years ago, we were told that only statues of Confederate generals would be dismantled. Of course that turned out not to be true. While slavery is the purported justification for these erasures of history, even monuments to Abraham Lincoln have not been immune.

Now, New York City–having, apparently, no larger issues to address–is considering tearing down statutes of George Washington, Christopher Columbus and Thomas Jefferson. Washington is on the list because he owned slaves; never mind that he was one of the few planters who freed his slaves.

This prompted Rasmussen Reports to sample Americans’ opinions on monuments to Washington:

Twenty-seven percent (27%) of U.S. voters approve of removing public monuments to Washington, including 11% who Strongly Approve. However, two-thirds (66%) disapprove of removing monuments to Washington, including 48% who Strongly Disapprove.

I should hope so! On the other hand, there is this:

Democratic voters, however, are more evenly divided; 40% of Democrats approve of removing monuments to Washington – including 21% who Strongly Approve – while 53% disapprove, including 32% who Strongly Disapprove.

Forty percent of Democrats want to tear down statutes of George Washington. And that figure is higher among younger Democrats:

[J]ust 31% of voters under 40 have a Very Favorable impression of Washington. Forty-four percent (44%) of under-40 voters at least somewhat approve of removing monuments to America’s first president….

This reflects the poisonous doctrines taught in America’s schools. As the schools turn out more misinformed young people, watch for the number who want to erase George Washington from our history to grow. Of course, to truly erase the Father of our Country we would have no re-name Washington, D.C. and the State of Washington, among many other things.

And finally, this:

Twenty-two percent (22%) of all Likely Voters believe Joe Biden is a better president than Washington, but a majority (52%) say Biden is worse than Washington.

Who could possibly be crazy enough to think that Joe Biden is a better president than George Washington?

Breaking down the electorate by income categories, those in the highest bracket – earning more than $200,000 a year – are most likely to say Biden is a better president than Washington, and most likely to approve of removing monuments to Washington.

This reflects the gentrification of the Democratic Party, obviously. It also shows that you can make quite a bit of money and still be a complete moron.