Cracking the Barr Code

Colorado’s decision to ban Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot, is “legally untenable” and “is going to end up as a grievance that helps him,” claims former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, author of One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.

Back in his law school days, Barr applied for an internship with the Central Intelligence Agency, was admitted to the program, and continued to work in the CIA’s Office of Legislative Counsel. Aside from Jimmy Carter pick Stansfield Turner, “a disaster,” CIA bosses come off pretty well in Barr’s memoir.

John Brennan shows up on page 190 claiming that the CIA knew what the Russians were doing in the 2016 election. In the 1976 election, John Brennan voted for the Stalinist Gus Hall, candidate of the Communist Party USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Soviet Union. Barr is not curious why the CIA would hire such a person. The Gus Hall voter was a signatory to the letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop story an example of “Russian disinformation.”

Barr is also a big fan of Robert Mueller and deputy attorney general Rob Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller to investigate President Trump. “Few can appreciate the complexities Rod faced during that tumultuous time,” writes the former AG, “and even fewer will know the important contributions he made to the administration and the country.” None is mentioned, so the contributions probably weren’t important.

“I had known [James] Comey for more than twenty years,” Barr reveals, and “helped him become US Attorney in New York.” In 2016, Comey held a news conference “sharply criticizing Clinton for her mishandling of classified emails.” Readers might think that Barr, a former attorney general and CIA man, would outline some of the federal statutes the former First Lady violated.

Current FBI boss Christopher Wray, who denied any government spying on Trump, gets Barr’s full approval. Barr tasked U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into the Russia hoax, but as Barr’s memoir explains, “I made it clear that neither President Obama nor Vice President Biden were in Durham’s crosshairs.” So for the Attorney General, some people are indeed above the law.

On October 24, 2020, Joe Biden said, “We have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” In a December 1 interview, Barr claimed “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.” Barr failed to indicate what independent election investigations or audits he had conducted or consulted. A ballpark figure might be zero.

“It is a horror show, you know,” Barr said in Cleveland back in May. That was not about the ongoing train wreck of Joe Biden. It was what Barr believed would happen if Donald Trump was once again elected president. “You may want his policies,” Barr told reporters, “but Trump will not deliver Trump policies,” and so on. That’s quite the revelation from Barr, whose memoir skips an episode from his first stint as AG from 1991-1993.

In the Ruby Ridge siege of 1992, FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi killed Vicky Weaver as she held her infant child. Barr spent two weeks organizing former attorney generals to defend Horiuchi, who already had government lawyers working on his behalf. During his January 2019 confirmation hearings, James Bovard observed, “nobody is asking about Barr’s legal crusade for blanket immunity for federal agents who killed American citizens.”

After that, defending corrupt FBI bosses was an easy call for William Barr. Everything within the deep state, nothing outside the deep state, and nothing against the deep state. Under the Barr code, the rights and choices of the people are, at best, a secondary concern. As the late Frank Zappa explained: