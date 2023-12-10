Dan Goldman’s clown show

Matt Taibbi appeared as a witness to testify at the recent congressional hearing in which Rep. Dan Goldman made a fool of himself again. Taibbi chronicled the doings in his Racket News column “Dan Goldman, Democrats, Make a Clown Show of Censorship Hearing,” behind the Racket News paywall. However, Taibbi has posted a narrated version of the column in the video below. I thought some readers would find this of interest.

John Hinderaker wrote analytically about Goldman’s performance at the recent hearing here (December 1) and I wrote about it mockingly with echoes of Rathergate here (December 5). For fans of Elvis Costello I would put it this way. Dan Goldman is this year’s model — this year’s model of Adam Schiff.