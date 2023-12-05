Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman made news at a House hearing last week. He alleged without a scrap of evidence that the Hunter Biden laptop hard drive might have been altered by Rudy Giuliani. According to Goldman, the hard drive “was not authenticated as real.” It’s as real as Goldman is fake.

The episode reminded me of one of Alger Hiss’s claims of innocence following his conviction of perjury. According to Hiss at his 1950 sentencing hearing, “I am confident that in the future the full facts of how Whittaker Chambers was able to carry out forgery by typewriter will be disclosed.” See Allen Weinstein’s riveting history Perjury: The Hiss-Chambers Case for the full story. (Weinstein briefly revisited the case here.)

Goldman also reminded me of Dan Rather’s defense of the authenticity of the fabricated Killian documents in his memoir Rather Outspoken. Like Hiss, Rather sees himself as a victim rather than a perpetrator. He pleads guilty only to “putting a true story on the air.” According to Rather, “There is a through-line, a long and slimy filament that connects the ‘murder’ of Vince Foster to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth and to the discrediting of the Killian memos.” That “slimy filament” is “a dirty thread” that “stretches all the way . . . to the birther movement.” Rather Shameless would be more like it.

One thing about the left. They never give up. They never give in. They persist beyond the limits of shame and disgrace.

The editors of the New York Post take up the latest twists in the Hunter Biden saga, courtesy of the Washington Post. The Washington Post now draws on the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop hard drive (haven’t they gotten the memo from Goldman?) to dispute the new findings in the case:

If there is a definition of irony, it is this: The Washington Post, which once doubted Hunter Biden’s laptop, is now quoting Hunter Biden’s laptop — in defense of Hunter Biden. When The Better Post first revealed the laptop in October 2020, The Lesser Post dismissed it as “not able to verify or authenticate,” and “not a story.” It suggested it could all be a Russian plot. Then the evidence became too much to ignore, and so DC’s most boring broadsheet enlisted two security experts “to validate nearly 22,000 emails” from the laptop. In a sign of just how insufferable they are, the writers said there was still the possibility there may be, could be, possibly be something not true on the laptop. All that hedging flew out the window Monday, though, when Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed a series of monthly checks sent from Hunter Biden’s law firm to Joe Biden. There’s not a trace of doubt when the Minor Post writes, “Comer mischaracterizes Hunter Biden car payment reimbursement to his dad.”

Let us pause here to take a deep breath before we continue:

In “an email verified by a Washington Post forensic analysis” from the laptop, the paper reports, “the three payments were actually for a 2018 Ford Raptor truck Joe Biden had purchased that Hunter Biden was using.” To be clear, we don’t doubt this email is authentic. We have interviewed many people who all confirm messages from the laptop. Hunter Biden has never denied it’s his laptop. We have reported, many times, about how the Bidens co-mingled funds, with emails about Hunter paying for Biden family bills. And there is a message on the laptop noting a $1,380 payment to “JRB” in relation to a Ford Raptor. If the Bank of Biden shenanigans sound suspicious, it’s because they are — Follow the first family’s money But isn’t it beyond gall that a media outlet that has dismissed and made excuses for every Biden action is willing to use the laptop it disparaged because it may help Hunter? Or course, as usual, the Petty Post misses the forest for the forensically authenticated trees. Hunter probably was paying back his dad for a truck — using money he “earned” selling the Biden name to foreign companies. The scandal is not what the cash was for. It’s where it came from. What was Hunter Biden selling? The joy of having the son of one of the most powerful figures in America on speed dial. What did Hunter promise them in exchange? The ability to get his dad on the phone? To invite him into a meeting? We know that both those things happened. The Other Post knows these things happened, too, they just take Joe Biden’s insistence that he did nothing wrong at face value. If this were a Republican, perhaps the Washington Post would care more about the ethical implications. But no. If there wasn’t an actual envelope full of cash handed to Joe, or a closet full of gold bars, it isn’t a scandal. Even if there was, you can still serve in the Senate. And that’s the definition of shameless.

The editorial of the Major Post is accessible here with links. I give the editors of the Superior Post special credit for humor and mockery. As Henry Kissinger would have put it, the editorial has the added advantage of being true.