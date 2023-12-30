Degenerate Animals [Updated]

Glenn Reynolds quotes some of the same accounts of rape and sexual mutilation of Israeli girls and women by Gazans that I wrote about here. What the Arab Muslims did on October 7 isn’t just unspeakable, it is almost unimaginable. Glenn comments:

It’s as if these people are a bunch of degenerate animals, which is because that’s what they are. Hamas and the — majority — of Palestinians who support them. And their western supporters — including the Western feminists who went crazy about a fictional frat-house rape that left its “victim” alive and unscarred — are utterly complicit as well. And we’re supposed to pretend somehow that these degenerate animals aren’t degenerate animals because of a bullshit Cultural Marxist theory created by people whose goal was always to undermine Western civilization and replace it with something that looks a lot like a cross between Hamas and Stalin. Garbage ideas from garbage people who deserve to be treated like the garbage that they are, but that are instead amplified and legitimized by our academic/media/political complex, which is itself no better. It is important to make that truth utterly clear and to repeat it and throw it in their faces.

The purported leaders of our society–the liberal ones, anyway, which they pretty much all are–are morally bankrupt. They habitually pretend to occupy some sort of high ground, when in fact they are well below the average ethical standard. This is true internationally, too. The United Nations, for example, has zero moral authority, and one thing Israel will need to do after Gaza is finally ridded of terrorists is to keep the U.N. and its enablers out.

Our current political scene fits this pattern. I am no fan of Donald Trump, but what our purported leaders fail to understand is that, for all his many faults, he is not part of the utterly bankrupt nomenklatura that believe they are entitled to rule the rest of us, and which have among the lowest standards–not just with regard to morality–of any ruling elite in world history.

UPDATE: Upon re-reading this post, I realize that I may have inadvertently maligned the animal kingdom. To be clear, there is no animal species, no predator, anywhere near as cruel, as heartless, as vicious, as ignorant, as the Muslims who carried out the atrocities of October 7–and the much larger number of Muslims and Western liberals in the press, at Harvard, Penn, MIT, etc., who cheered those atrocities. No animal species has sunk that low.