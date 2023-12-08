Dave Portnoy, the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, is a social media giant, with millions of followers across various platforms. He is also a Jew, and he was outraged by the inept performance before a House committee of university presidents who couldn’t say that calling for the genocide of all Jews would violate their universities’ policies. In hindsight, it was a pivotal moment that opened many eyes to the degenerate state of American higher education.

Dave Portnoy is a bad person to annoy. He publicized, and maybe created, a t-shirt that transmutes Harvard University into Hamas University (the ISIS of the East):

Today an airplane circled Harvard’s campus trailing a sign that said “Harvard hates Jews.” Portnoy publicized it across his social media accounts:

Did Portnoy also pay for the airplane? I have no idea, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

One is tempted to say that this time, the Left has finally gone too far. One can hope, anyway.