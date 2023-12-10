Her name was Magill

And, to borrow a phrase from “Rocky Raccoon,” she called herself Liz. Liz Magill is the former president of the University of Pennsylvania. Along with board chairman Scott Bok, Magill resigned yesterday from her position in the wake of her testimony responding to questions posed by Rep. Elise Stefanik at a House committee hearing last week. The New York Post reports that their resignations were “voluntary.” Magill will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law, so she has that going for her, and she will stay on until an interim president is appointed.

The testimony of Magill along with that of Harvard president Claudine Gay and MIT president Sally Kornbluth brought home the message that the world of higher education has become an enemy of truth, justice, and the American way. The saturation of the institution of higher education by the ideology of DEI is the capstone of the process.

But the same applies to just about every other major institution in American life — the national security establishment, the military, corporate America, the press, the media at large, and public education from kindergarten on. If there is an exception, it doesn’t come to mind offhand. We need a plan of action like the one that won the Cold War, which we actually seem to have lost on the home front.