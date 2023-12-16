I long for the days when an observer could plausibly write that patriotism was the last refuge of a scoundrel. Today’s scoundrels hate our country and mock its institutions, a much worse state of affairs. The most recent instance is one Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide to Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Maese-Czeropski, a homosexual, made and posted online an amateur porn video of himself receiving anal sex in what I understand to be the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room. You can see an expurgated version of the video at the link. More about Mr. Maese-Czeropski, who was featured in a 2020 Biden campaign ad, here.

Maese-Czeropski is also reported to be the staffer who accosted Rep. Max Miller of Ohio earlier this week and went off on an anti-Semitic rant, although he denies that.

In response to publicity about his amateur porn video, Maese-Czeropski posted this on LinkedIn:

Of course, Maese-Czeropski is not being persecuted “for who I love to pursue a political agenda.” He has been criticized for posting a gay porn video filmed in a Senate hearing room. I assume that violates one rule or another; in any event, it is contemptible.

I am not one of those who criticize January 6 protesters for “desecrating” the nation’s Capitol. The Capitol building is not a sacred space. But it deserves to be treated with respect as do other symbols of our country. This repellent incident is one more bit of evidence of the contempt with which liberals view our country, and their lust to degrade it.