Merry Christmas?

Jill Biden released this Christmas video, which is getting a lot of negative attention. See what you think of it:
Jill Biden releases a new White House Christmas video
What do you think of the performance? pic.twitter.com/y7pklOuL5M
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 14, 2023
Admittedly, it is a long way from a stable in Bethlehem. On the other hand, in its defense, I think the video is not especially weird by Biden standards.
